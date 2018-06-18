Celeb chef Samuelsson to open restaurant in Miami's Overtown

In this Monday, May 21, 2018 photo, a man crosses the street in the business district of the Overtown neighborhood of Miami. Celebrity chef Marcus Sam
In this Monday, May 21, 2018 photo, a derelict apartment building, which is slated for rehabilitation, sits behind a chain link fence in the Overtown
In this Monday, May 21, 2018 photo, a man crosses the street underneath the overpass of an expressway in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami. Celebrity
FILE- This Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, shows Chef Marcus Samuelsson in New York. Samuelsson has purchased a former pool hall in the Overtown neighborho
In this Monday, May 21, 2018 photo, a banner hangs in front of the Mount Zion Baptist church in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami. Celebrity chef Mar
In this Monday, May 21, 2018 photo, a man walks past the former Clyde Killens pool hall in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami. The building has been p
OVERTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Chef Marcus Samuelsson has bought a former pool hall in Overtown, a historic black neighborhood in Miami, with plans to open a restaurant.
He hopes his project will contribute to a multimillion-dollar revitalization effort already under way.
Samuelsson, a James Beard winner and Food Network celebrity, was born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden. His menus are known for cultural fusion, including hip versions of classic soul food. He opened the popular Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem in 2010 and more recently, Marcus B&P in Newark, New Jersey.
A redevelopment board is already pouring tens of millions of dollars into Overtown, but Samuelsson is the first celebrity to make a commitment there. He bought the building for $1.5 million while turning down opportunities on South Beach.