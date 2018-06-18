Booz Allen Invests in Cyber Talent and Growth with New Central Maryland Innovation Hub

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced the opening of its new Innovation Hub (iHub) in Annapolis Junction, Md. to provide its national cyber teams with a space for research, design, learning, and collaboration.

The 15,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is designed to support premier cyber organizations including the National Security Agency (NSA), U.S. Cyber Command, and U.S. military cyber operations, as well as ongoing learning and development within the cyber community. The Central Maryland (CMD) iHub will also serve as the headquarters for Booz Allen’s Dark Labs team, an elite group of security researchers, penetration testers, reverse engineers, network analysts, and data scientists dedicated to stopping cyber-attacks before they occur.

iHubs are designed to create pivotal connections between companies, technologies, and talent to help solve some of the country’s most complex challenges. The CMD iHub will be an open collaborative workspace to further capability development and enhance employee engagement.

“This space is designed to bring people together,” said James Allen, executive vice president at Booz Allen. “The nature of the cybersecurity mission often means that they are often behind closed doors, unable to engage in the conversations and collaboration that can fuel and accelerate their work, professional development, and personal passions. This iHub will help enrich and diversify the experience of cyber professionals at all stages of their career by providing a space to share, grow, and collaborate.”

The CMD iHub, located on the first floor of Booz Allen’s 304 Sentinel Drive office, is the sixth in Booz Allen’s iHub Network, joining locations in Austin, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington. In addition to creating room for new employees, the space will regularly host speakers, classes, workshops, social events, and more.

“With this iHub, we are breaking down barriers in cyber and investing in the future of our talent,” added Allen. “Our work in Central Maryland and the clients we serve there are essential to protecting our national security, making it even more crucial to create an environment that accelerates our experts’ ability to develop cutting edge solutions and technologies. This location will accelerate innovation, giving employees an opportunity to work hand in hand with our clients and partners while also providing a place for exploration and imagination. It’s a high-performance space for people working on a special mission.”

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. They trust us to bring together the right minds: those who devote themselves to the challenge at hand, who speak with relentless candor, and who act with courage and character. They expect original solutions where there are no roadmaps. They rely on us because they know that—together—we will find the answers and change the world.

We solve the most difficult management and technology problems through a combination of consulting, analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 24,600 people globally, and had revenue of $6.17 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2018. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

