More than melting watches: Spain's Salvador Dali Triangle

FIGUERES, Spain (AP) — If the name Salvador Dali conjures images of melting watches and one conspicuous mustache but not much else, then a visit to Spain's "Dali Triangle" will not only make for a fantastic road trip, it will show that there's so much more to the renowned surrealist's work.

Three of Dali's homes, all converted to museums, are located along the Costa Brava, a nearly 100-mile (160-kilometer) stretch of rugged coastline in northeastern Catalonia.

Plan a leisurely drive with stops in Pubol, Figueres and Portlligat — the three points of the triangle — to experience Dali's art and the stunning natural scenery that helped shape and inspire one of the world's most iconic artists.