Rock trio Record Company is back but not much changed

NEW YORK (AP) — Nowhere is there a better sign of how far rock trio The Record Company has come than in the difference between where the group recorded its first and second albums.

The trio made its debut in the bassist's unassuming living room near Hollywood. The band had to contend with barking dogs and even the mailman's daily interruption.

The second album was recorded at Boulevard Recording, a studio on Sunset Boulevard where rock's royalty has worked, including Ringo Starr, Carly Simon, Billy Preston, Art Garfunkel and Alice Cooper.

The massive studio upgrade hasn't made them frighteningly pretentious. Guitarist and lead singer Chris Vos, bassist Alex Stiff and drummer Mark Cazorla are as down-to-earth as their blues-based rock is honest.