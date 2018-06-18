Ferry carrying 80 sinks in Indonesia's Lake Toba

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A night-time search and rescue effort is underway after a ferry carrying about 80 passengers sank in a popular lake on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, killing at least one person.

Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the boat sank in bad weather at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

He said four people have been rescued so far and one death was confirmed after the accident on Lake Toba.

The lake, which is formed out of an ancient super volcano, is a popular sightseeing destination.