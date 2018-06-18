Only 1 of 32 coaches at World Cup is black

MOSCOW (AP) — The only black coach at this year's World Cup says there is a need for more in the sport.

Senegal's Aliou Cisse says "in European countries, in major clubs, you see lots of African players. Now we need African coaches for our continent to go ahead."

The percentage of black players at this year's tournament is far higher.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cisse spoke Monday, a day ahead of Senegal's World Cup opener against Poland. He was captain of Senegal's team when it reached the 2002 quarterfinals in the nation's only previous World Cup appearance.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup