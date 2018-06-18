Cheddar Joins fuboTV Lineup

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Cheddar, the leading post-cable networks company, and fuboTV, the leading sports-first streaming TV service, today launched top business and tech news network Cheddar on fuboTV.

Programming includes Cheddar’s full live channel and on-demand content composed of top interviews and segments as well as Cheddar Originals, content exclusively delivered on-demand. Cheddar and fuboTV will also work together on videos for social media distribution.

“Cheddar brings more live business news to fuboTV, which features the most popular sports, entertainment and news programming,” said Katie Curley, director of content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. “While our subscribers depend on fubo for our deep sports programming, including the World Cup, they love to experience our full complement of programming that appeals to the entire family. Cheddar brings an independent news voice that bolsters our growing news offering.”

“Two types of content need to be consumed live: sports and news. fuboTV has built its service on this notion,” said Daniel Schneider, VP Business Development of Cheddar. “As cordcutting and cord shaving increase, the addition of Cheddar gives fubo subscribers instant access to the most interesting and relevant business news.”

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Philo, Snapchat, Amazon, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar, a business news network covering the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar Big News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general news and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, its street level studio in the glass corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Denstu Ventures.

About fuboTV

fuboTV is the leading sports-first live streaming TV service. It brings subscribers the most popular entertainment, news and sports programming in the world – including more than 30,000 sporting events per year – by providing them with over-the-top (OTT) access to a growing line-up of national channels, local broadcasters and regional sports networks (RSNs). Its base package, fubo, is available for $44.99 per month and features more than 70 channels, including up to 37 that carry sports, along with more than 10,000 TV series and movies available per month on-demand. fubo Extra, a new tier that launched in April 2018, includes 80-plus channels for $49.99 per month. Both bundles include personal Cloud DVR storage and two simultaneous streams, with no contract or set top box required. Fans can watch on desktop via www.fubo.tv; Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick; Android and iOS devices; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; and through T-Mobile’s Binge On.

fuboTV has quickly evolved into the top independent virtual MVPD in the U.S., after initially launching as a streaming soccer service in January 2015. Headquartered in New York City, the company has raised more than $150 million in funding to date, including a $75 million Series D round that closed in April 2018 and included 21st Century Fox, AMC Networks, Luminari Capital, Northzone, Sky and the former Scripps Networks Interactive (recently acquired by Discovery, Inc.). Investors also include DCM Ventures, i2bf, LionTree Partners, Univision Communications Inc., Edgar Bronfman, Jr. (former Chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group), Chris Silbermann (founding partner, ICM Partners) and former NBA Commissioner David Stern.

