Merz North America Promotes Alana Sine to Chief Financial Officer

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Merz North America today announced the appointment of Alana Sine to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Merz North America. Sine has served as interim CFO since March 2018.

“Our exhaustive global search for a chief financial officer who can help us continue our rapid growth led us right back to Raleigh,” said Bob Rhatigan, CEO of Merz North America. “Alana has a unique combination of deep industry experience and strong finance credentials. Her professionalism and effectiveness as interim CFO over the past four months made it clear that she’s the right person to help us achieve our goal of becoming the most admired, trusted and innovative aesthetics and neurotoxin company. As Merz continues to evolve and invest in talent development, we are proud to celebrate Alana’s career progression during her time with the company and look forward to her contributions and leadership in her new role as CFO.”

Sine will lead the finance function for North America, overseeing financial reporting, governance, strategic planning, tax & treasury and collaboration with Merz’s global headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, on financial matters. She will report to Rhatigan and join the North America Leadership Team (NALT).

“I’ve dedicated a good portion of my career to Merz North America because what we do here matters – we have a positive impact on patients’ lives,” Sine said. “I’m honored and excited to join a leadership team that is driving us to new levels of performance.”

Over the course of her 13-year tenure at Merz North America, Sine assumed finance roles of increasing responsibility, including tax and financial reporting. As interim CFO, she successfully led the budget and strategic planning process for the coming fiscal year. Prior to joining Merz, Sine held accounting and finance roles at Ernst & Young (now EY) and Lowe’s Food Stores. She earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting from the University of North Carolina - Greensboro and is a certified public accountant (CPA) in the state of North Carolina.

About Merz North America, Inc.

Merz North America, Inc. is a specialty healthcare company dedicated to the development and marketing of innovative quality products for physicians and patients across the United States and Canada. Merz products are distributed through two divisions, Aesthetics and Neurosciences, and are developed with the goal of improving patients’ health and quality of life by delivering therapies that bring about real progress. Privately-held, Merz North America is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. To learn more about Merz North America, Inc., please visit www.merzusa.com.

