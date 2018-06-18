Transportation Partners and Logistics Expands Capabilities with Two Crane Purchases

CASPER, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Transportation Partners and Logistics, LLC (TP&L) announced today that it has acquired two new cranes to further its reach in transporting of oversized and overweight cargo across the supply chain, including wind power and oil and gas projects throughout North America. These new purchases include a Liebherr LR 1300 SX crawler crane for its largest distribution center located in Garden City, Kansas and a Terex HC 285 crawler crane in its Enid, Oklahoma location, which was purchased through Wyoming Machinery Company. These acquisitions come as a result of the company’s visibility into future projects, such as wind turbines, where components are growing in size and will be to up to 62 meters in length as early as next year.

“TP&L is pleased to announce these most recent strategic crane acquisitions, as we are proudly an asset-based company, which will allow us to better bid and win jobs because our equipment is our own and we don’t have to rely on subcontractors to help us deliver the quality of service we extend to our customers,” said Jim Orr, president and a co-founder of TP&L. “As we look ahead to new opportunities and business ventures, these cranes will help us continue to focus on moving, storing and delivering our customer’s equipment on time and without error.”

With these recent purchases, TP&L will be able to extend its offload of wind tower components and transformers from rail to truck while in the yard, and will allow for exceptionally large equipment to be moved, stored or delivered to the job site on time. These cranes include jibs that will allow the company to diversify into new industries.

With recent expansion of its location in Garden City and additional distribution centers in North Dakota, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska, the company serves multiple industries including wind power with rail, port and trucking logistics support and management.

About TP&L

Currently serving a variety of OEMs, project developers and supply companies, TP&L provides logistics and transportation management for a variety of industries across the entire supply chain. Since 2012, TP&L’s unique one-stop-shop for logistics and management solutions has assisted more than 75 wind farms, multiple oil/gas drilling projects and agriculture throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

TP&L’s team of in-house engineers are top-load certified and ready to take the lead when it comes to any logistical needs. From port to pad we deliver - economically, safely and on time.

