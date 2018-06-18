A long stretch of Suhua Highway closed off both ways due to heavy rain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A stretch of nearly 60 kilometers of the Suhua Highway (Provincial Highway No. 9) in eastern Taiwan was closed both ways on Monday evening due to heavy rains, the fourth Maintenance Office of the Directorate General of Highways said.

The agency said that the section between Dong'ao (120.2 km) to Chongde (179 km) was shut in both directions at 7:10 p.m. due to the heavy rains to prevent causing danger to road users.

The time to reopen the highway would depend on the weather conditions, according to the agency.

The Central Weather Bureau on Monday evening upgraded the heavy rain alert for Yilan and Hualien counties to a torrential rain alert.