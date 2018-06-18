NuORDER Helps Fill Growing Retail Demand for Activewear

LOS ANGELES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--NuORDER, the leading B2B eCommerce platform, today announced access to Immediate Marketplace where brands showcase in-stock and available to sell (ATS) products to ship to retailers. Immediate Marketplace was created to serve high-growth, trend-driven categories, like activewear, where retailers often struggle to carry enough inventory to serve customer demand or, in the case of fitness studios, lack warehousing.

As activewear continues to gain popularity among consumers, retailers are eager to stock their shelves with latest gear from the best brands. At the same time, non-traditional retailers, including fitness and yoga studios, are driving significant activewear sales. For example, SoulCycle recently stated that their retail merchandise business is growing 20 to 30 percent annually.

To discover the best activewear brands and fill their stores with the best merchandise, retailers are turning to NuORDER. NuORDER has more than 100 of the leading activewear brands in the world on its platform, including Koral, Onzie and Varley. Today, NuORDER makes it easier for retailers to buy from these activewear brands by bypassing tedious onboarding processes and jumping straight into ready-to-ship inventory.

NuORDER’s Immediate Marketplace also provides important benefits to activewear brands. Noli Yoga, a luxury activewear brand based in NYC, originally launched in 2015 as a direct to consumer model, but shortly thereafter discovered the importance of wholesale to the growth of the brand and partnered with NuORDER to digitize and grow their wholesale channel. Now, Immediate Marketplace will allow Noli Yoga to wholesale inventory pre-season, as well as when it’s ready to ship.

“Any time you have an opportunity to quickly turn product into cash, it’s a huge benefit to the business,” said Slava Furman, Founder, Noli Yoga. “It allows us to reinvest the cash into new products to propel our business forward.”

Immediate Marketplace is available now for eyewear and activewear brands, with plans to expand to additional product categories. To learn more about Immediate Marketplace and NuORDER, visit www.nuorder.com.

About NuORDER

NuORDER has been dedicated to helping businesses increase their B2B sales since 2011 and currently empowers B2B eCommerce sites for over 900 vendors and 375,000 buyers. NuORDER provides sales teams and buyers one central place to browse products and catalogs, access up-to-the minute sales and inventory data, and place orders from their computer or our mobile app – 24/7/365. NuORDER is flexible and scalable, with a rich feature suite to support any business – regardless of whether you’re selling designer jeans, consumer electronics or beauty products. Visit us at NuORDER.com for more information.

