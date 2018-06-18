Blink Health Announces Price Match Guarantee on Nearly All Generic Rx Medications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Blink Health, the health technology company saving Americans money on prescription drugs, announced today that it will now guarantee the lowest prices on nearly all generic medications with a Price Match Guarantee covering more than 500 generic drugs – including the 200 most-prescribed generics in the U.S. and more than 95 percent of medications purchased through Blink.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005344/en/

Blink Health now offers the lowest guaranteed price on nearly all generic medications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Millions of American families struggle to afford the medications they need for themselves and their loved ones,” said Blink Health co-founder and CEO, Geoffrey Chaiken. “Our price match guarantee establishes Blink Health as the definitive place to get the lowest prescription prices, every day, simply by purchasing their medications online and picking them up at a nearby participating pharmacy. We’re committed to providing everyone with access to affordable medications, and our price match guarantee is an important step toward achieving this.”

Blink Health’s new pricing will make a significant impact on the growing crisis of high drug prices in America. Aconducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that one in four Americans report taking four or more prescriptions, and 35 percent of those people say that they or a family member has not filled a prescription, has cut pills in half, or has skipped doses because of costs. In that same poll, 80 percent of Americans said that they believe prescription drug prices are unreasonable, and the majority believe lowering prescription drug prices should be a top government priority.

The full list of medications covered by Blink’s price match guarantee can be found on the company’s website at blinkhealth.com/blink-smart-deals, including those drugs in the accompanying graphic.

Reactions from Blink Health Patients

Christian L from California – “The prices Blink's prescription program gets are such a lifesaver for me. I live with high blood pressure and a heart issue that runs in my family, so my medications are really expensive for me and my income doesn't really support insurance plans that have prescription options with them. When I tried Blink for the first time I was really skeptical, but when the pharmacist told me what my total was, I almost started crying right there at the register. My total was 85% less than what I would have paid if I didn't have Blink. I walked out with all of my medications and I didn't have to pay full price. From that moment, I became a solid Blink user. This program is a lifesaver for me…and now they are offering price matching? That is awesome! Look out everyone else, Blink is coming through!”

Elvin H from Colorado – “Blink's affordable prescriptions give me freedom to live my life. Before I knew of them, I was living under constant stress trying to figure out how to pay the exorbitant health insurance and prescription costs every month. Blink is legitimately a lifesaver because I'm able to get the seizure medication I need for vastly cheaper than through insurance or the retail value.... Their new price match sounds very exciting to me!”

Charlene P from Kentucky – “I’m excited about the price match guarantee and will definitely use Blink for all of our medications. We’ve never had a problem getting our meds and it’s SO much fun to watch everyone when the druggist says ‘no charge.’”

Susan H from Ohio – “Blink has made it possible for my husband to get a medication that there is no way possible for us to afford. They have a great program for people with type 2 diabetes. They personally called my pharmacy and talked to the pharmacist for us. The very next day my husband was taking the medication. Thanks to Blink. They really are very caring and extremely helpful. Now with this new price match guarantee we will surely be getting more of our meds from them. I advise everyone to at least check them out. I’m glad we did.”

Blink Health Price Match Guarantee

Blink Health’s price match guarantee is limited to certain medications and excludes narcotic pain killers. The full list of available medications and set of conditions is available at blinkhealth.com.

If patients find a lower price for their Blink Smart Deal prescription at a pharmacy in their community, Blink will match that price and refund them the difference. To submit a price match claim, the lower offer must be available at a retail pharmacy within the specific community. Mail delivery and pharmacies outside of the United States are excluded. The lower offer must be a publicly available cash price. Insurance and fee-based membership programs are excluded. The medication must have been purchased with the Blink Smart Deal, which are limited to certain medications and geographies. Everyday Low Prices do not qualify.

About Blink Health

Blink Health makes prescriptions affordable for everyone with the guaranteed lowest prices on nearly all generic medications. As the first e-commerce service of its kind, Blink Health negotiates directly with prescription medication suppliers on behalf of all Americans and uses technology to bypass powerful intermediaries. Patients simply purchase their medications through Blink’s website or app and pick up their prescriptions at a local pharmacy. Geoffrey and Matthew Chaiken founded Blink Health in 2015.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005344/en/

CONTACT: For Blink Health

Brooke Matthews

BlinkHealthPR@BrewPR.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS WOMEN HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE CONSUMER FAMILY GENERAL HEALTH MEN MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: Blink Health

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/18/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005344/en