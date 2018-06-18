Comcast Business Launches X1 For Hospitality

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Comcast Business today announced the launch of X1 for Hospitality, a program that brings the unique features and personalization of the award-winning, video platform to hotel guests. Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, located in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, will include X1 in each of its 219 guest rooms when it opens this winter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005159/en/

X1 for Hospitality Launches with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Four Seasons guests seek exceptional quality at every turn, and technology and entertainment are an important part of their experience with us,” said Ben Shank, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center. “Today’s luxury travelers want customized, personal experiences with fantastic and intuitive amenities. X1 is simple and user-friendly allowing guests to navigate and discover the programs they want to watch. With the voice remote, finding a channel, show or movie is now as easy as the click of a button and a simple voice command. We believe X1 will help elevate our guests’ in-room experience and create a truly world-class visit.”

Comcast made today’s announcement at The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference ( HITEC ), booth #2219, and the launch follows a series of successful X1 for Hospitality trials at select hotels across the country.

"Comcast has the potential to disrupt the $3 billion United States business TV market with X1 for Hospitality," said Greg Ireland, multiscreen video analyst at IDC. "Products and solutions that have generated excellent results on the residential side can help businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, gain an edge in attracting new and returning consumers."

The X1 product that will be featured at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center will include:

Loads of Content: Approximately 300 channel options and a free library of over 50,000 TV shows and movies On Demand. Voice Control: Guests can use the X1 Voice Remote to search for networks, shows and movies, set DVR recordings, change the channel, get recommendations, navigate On Demand content and more. Residential X1 customers used the voice remote more than 1.5 billion times in the first three months of 2018 alone. Recordings: A two-tuner DVR, allowing guests to record their favorite programming while watching something else or save to be viewed at their convenience when they return to their rooms. Multicultural: X1 is available with Spanish screens and menus and the X1 Voice Remote understands Spanish commands. The platform also includes curated content collections like Black Film & TV, International, and LGBTQ. Accessibility: Guests can say “accessibility” into the X1 Voice Remote or tap the “B” key to get to a menu with all of X1’s accessibility options. Guests can also quickly jump into specific features by saying “captions,” “description,” “SAP,” “voice guidance” or “shows with description” to find any programs that are described. Branded Channels: Hotels are able to include important promotional and informational content designed to inform and entice guests. Award-Winning: Comcast won an Emmy Award for Technology and Engineering – the award specifically honors the work of the technology teams that develop the Xfinity X1 Voice Remote and the innovative software platform that powers it. And the company won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award , which each year recognizes products from around the world that exemplify “outstanding design.”

“X1 has changed the game for millions of people when it comes to watching television and now hotels can bring that same experience to their guests,” said Denice Hasty, Chief Marketing Officer, Comcast Business. “Few brands know more about the importance of experience than the Four Seasons and we look forward to making their Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center a premier destination with the very best technology and amenities, all tuned to the unique needs of their guests.”

Located atop the new Comcast Technology Center, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center combines legendary Four Seasons service and elegant architecture and design from internationally renowned architect Lord Norman Foster, with world-class Comcast technology and entertainment to create a truly exceptional luxury hotel experience. With 219 guest rooms and suites offering unobstructed views of the city, restaurants from Michelin-starred chef Jean Georges Vongerichten and James Beard Award-winning local chef Greg Vernick and a world-class spa and infinity pool, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center will offer local residents and global luxury travelers an extraordinary experience at every turn. Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is owned by Comcast, in partnership with Liberty Property Trust.

To learn more about X1 for Hospitality, visit Comcast Business at booth #2219 at HITEC in Houston from June 18 through June 21, 2018. For more information about Comcast Business Solutions for Hospitality, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/enterprise/industry-solutions/hospitality

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005159/en/

CONTACT: Comcast Business

Matt Helmke, 215-286-8666

matt_helmke@comcast.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY OTHER ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INTERNET AUDIO/VIDEO TRAVEL DESTINATIONS LODGING OTHER TRAVEL GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE

SOURCE: Comcast Business

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/18/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005159/en