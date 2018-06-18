BBMC Mortgage Named Ellie Mae Classic Military Day Sponsor

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--The Ellie Mae Classic announced today that BBMC Mortgage, a full-service lending division offering a complete line of residential mortgage, refinancing and specialty loans, has been named Military Day Sponsor for the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California. The Ellie Mae Classic Military Day Presented by BBMC takes place Sunday, August 12, 2018, during the final day of regular tournament play. Active, reserve and retired military and first responders will enjoy complimentary gate entry, food and drinks as well as access to the Patriot Outpost on course.

BBMC Mortgage has a long-standing mission of supporting Veterans and created the Patriots Charity Initiative from their belief that one day a year is not enough to thank veterans and active duty service members for defending the freedoms enjoyed every single day. BBMC Mortgage makes a $125 donation for each qualifying loan closed and expects annual donations to reach nearly $1 million. The money raised goes to a range of military-facing charities including The USO, The Mission Continues and The Headstrong Project.

The Web.com TOUR has long supported Veterans through PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), a national program launch by PGA of America in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs for Military Veterans. It is a series of free golf clinics that introduce golf to all Veterans to enhance their mental, social, physical and emotional well-being. It is the only Veteran adaptive sports program led by PGA professionals certified in adaptive golf instruction for Veterans with varying levels of disabilities. Members of the PGA HOPE program will participate as honorary observers and forecaddies during the Ellie Mae Classic Tournament.

“We are proud to be named the Military Day Sponsor for the Ellie Mae Classic Tournament,” said Todd Jones, President, BBMC Mortgage. “BBMC Mortgage is committed to serving active and retired members of the military and our programs allow us to express our gratitude in very tangible and meaningful ways. Through our sponsorship of the Ellie Mae Classic, we’re looking forward to getting more of our active and retired veterans and first responders out on the course and ultimately into homes.”

Charity plays a key role in every PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, with other Ellie Mae charities also benefiting, including the Warriors Community Foundation. The TOUR and its tournaments generated a record $180 million for charity in 2017, in turn elevating the all-time total donated to charity to $2.65 billion.

“We appreciate all of our generous sponsors, including BBMC Mortgage, our Military Day sponsor,” said Trish Gregovich, Ellie Mae Classic Tournament Director. “The PGA TOUR has long supported Veterans through the PGA HOPE program and with our Ellie Mae Classic Military Day we hope to see more active and retired members of the military and first responders out on the course and rooting for our golfers. Through these partnerships, we can make a difference in the lives of Veterans by enhancing their well-being through the sport of golf.”

The Ellie Mae Classic tournament schedule includes the following: Monday, August 6 – Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am Presented by HousingWire and Ellie Mae Classic Celebrity Shootout Presented by Lucky Wednesday, August 8 – Official Pro-Am Thursday, August 9 – Tournament Round 1 & Executive Women’s Day Friday, August 10 – Tournament Round 2 Saturday, August 11 – Tournament Round 3 & Family Day Sunday, August 12 – Final Tournament Round & BBMC Mortgage Military Appreciation Day

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae (NYSE: ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, faster, in order to lower their overall origination costs, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About TPC Stonebrae Country Club

TPC Stonebrae Country Club opened in 2007 and sits 1,500 feet above the San Francisco Bay on Walpert Ridge, providing a 75 mile wide view of the beautiful Northern California coastline. Members of this private club are tested by an American Links layout that rises and falls along ridge tops and across ravines. Designed by Scottish Golf Course Architect David McLay Kidd, TPC Stonebrae has established itself as one of the most unique and challenging tests of golf in Northern California. For more information about TPC Stonebrae please visit www.stonebrae.com.

About the Web.com Tour

Founded (1990), owned and operated by the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour continues to identify those players who are ready to compete and win on golf's biggest stage. In 2013, the Web.com Tour became The Path to the PGA TOUR with all 50 available PGA TOUR cards coming through the Web.com Tour and the season culminating at the four-event Web.com Tour Finals. Web.com became the Tour’s umbrella sponsor on June 27, 2012, with a 10-year agreement in place through 2021. This season marks the 28th year of competition on the Web.com Tour. Three out of four PGA TOUR members are Web.com Tour alumni. Tour alumni have won more than 450 PGA TOUR titles, including 22 majors and seven PLAYERS Championships. The PGA TOUR, through the efforts of its Tours and their tournaments, sponsors, players and volunteers, has surpassed $2 billion in charitable giving. To learn more about the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour and to follow the season-long quest for a PGA TOUR card, visit PGATOUR.COM, or follow the Tour on social media via Twitter (@WebDotComTour), Facebook (facebook.com/WebDotComTour) and Instagram (Instagram.com/WebDotComTour).

About Web.com

Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) offers the most tools and services for small businesses to maximize their presence and effectiveness online. More than just great websites, Web.com provides small businesses a robust, multi-faceted web presence, that connects them with customers and helps them grow. The company provides a full range of Internet services to small businesses to help them compete and succeed online. Web.com meets the needs of small businesses anywhere along their lifecycle with affordable, subscription-based solutions including domains, hosting, website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and eCommerce solutions. For more information, please visit web.com; follow Web.com on Twitter @webdotcom or on Facebook at facebook.com/web.com. For additional online marketing resources and small business networking, please visit Web.com’s Webwise Workshop at www.webwiseworkshop.com.

About BBMC Mortgage (BBMC)

Founded in 1971, Bridgeview Bank established itself as a trusted resource and respected leader in the Chicagoland community banking industry. We pride ourselves on honesty and fair dealing, innovative products, competitive rates, superior customer service and involvement in the community.

BBMC Mortgage (BBMC) is a full-service lending division of Bridgeview Bank Group. We offer a complete line of residential mortgage, refinance and specialty loans. We employ a knowledgeable staff of experienced Mortgage Bankers, with an Operations team that is second to none. By constantly updating our loan portfolio and competitive pricing based on market conditions, BBMC Mortgage ensures that we deliver competitive rates and the optimal mortgage structure every time.

