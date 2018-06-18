AlayaCare Enterprise Home Care Software Announces Acquisition of Canesto Systems Inc.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--AlayaCare, an award-winning, end-to-end software platform for home and community care, today announced the acquisition of Canesto Systems Inc., a leading contact and resource management software provider for home and community care organizations.

“We are excited to welcome Canesto Systems’ employees and clients into the AlayaCare organization,” said Adrian Schauer, AlayaCare CEO. “We are passionate about providing Ontario home and community care agencies with tools and resources that help them deliver quality care across the province and look forward to working closely with Canesto clients.”

As part of the acquisition, AlayaCare will continue to support the Canesto products. “I believe that Canesto clients will see the value in AlayaCare’s advanced software suite, but our priority is to provide a seamless experience for clients if they choose to continue to use their existing technology,” continued Schauer.

“Canesto is joining forces with a fast growing, innovative company and we’re thrilled to be able to advocate for our current clients and the industry as a whole,” said Doug Gowdy, founder of Canesto. Now a key member of the AlayaCare team, Gowdy assumes the role of Director of Community Support Services. Canesto’s development and support teams will contribute to AlayaCare’s product development, customer success, and go-to-market planning for the sector.

AlayaCare helps its clients create capacity within their organization, and its advanced software platform provides key business insights that clients can use to increase efficiencies. The acquisition will expand AlayaCare’s insight capabilities by increasing its access to aggregate population health data. A greater sense of health metrics and continued engagement with clients to understand their needs will help inform how AlayaCare's technology will evolve to support the needs of home and community care professionals.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an award-winning provider of revolutionary cloud-based home healthcare software. With a product spanning clinical documentation, back office functionality, client and family portals, remote patient monitoring, and mobile care worker functionality, AlayaCare offers a platform for agencies to propel towards innovation and home care of the future.

