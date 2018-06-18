SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Infraware (KOSDAQ: 041020) has launched Polaris Viewer after Polaris Office, an office software installed on more than 77 million smartphones worldwide.

Infraware launches Polaris Viewer, the powerful document viewer for mobile devices. Polaris Viewer displays documents in various formats including MS Office and Hancom HWP documents, Adobe PDF and ODT files as clearly as the original. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Polaris Viewer is an easy-to-use document viewer app for mobile devices. It supports various document formats and has maximized user convenience for mobile devices including smartphones and tablet PCs by creating the optimally configured environment for mobile document viewing. It is so light and fast that one can view documents without difficulty even with low specs devices, which are widely used in Indonesia and Brazil.

By using a universal Polaris engine, Polaris Viewer displays documents in various formats including MS Office and Hancom HWP documents, Adobe PDF and ODT files as clearly as the original. It also provides a wide choice of document background colors and paper textures so that users can read research papers, books and magazine articles comfortably even if they are long and wordy.

Polaris Viewer can easily open documents received through email or kakao, a popular Korean messaging app. Users can also view documents stored in the cloud, such as Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox and OneDrive, and share them with other apps by way of a messenger service or email. Frequently viewed documents can be bookmarked. The “filter” icon can arrange documents according to user needs so that necessary documents can be searched easily and quickly.

Polaris Viewer has received favorable reviews such as “It opens files quickly on a mobile device without breaking them,” or “It offers a wide choice of paper textures and “night mode” for comfortable reading.”

About Infraware

Infraware is a global IT service company pursuing innovations based on its unrivaled software technology. Infraware seeks to create a smart and content-rich life around Polaris Office, its flagship product operating in mobile devices, PCs and the cloud. The company runs branch offices in the United States, China and Japan. It was listed on KOSDAQ in October 2005 (KOSDAQ 041020).

