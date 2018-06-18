Video shows dragon boat head snap off, flag catcher dunked into drink

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A video posted on social media early this morning (June 18), shows the head of a dragon boat suddenly snap off, tossing the flag catcher riding it into the river, just seconds after taking third place in a dragon boat race in New Taipei City.

In the video, which was posted at 7:33 a.m. today on Breaking News Commune (爆料公社), the first and second place finishers can be seen making a mad dash to the finish line, with their flag catchers desperately lunging try to capture the banner in their lane before their rivals. Next, comes the boat in third place, with all of its crew furiously paddling to beat their rivals to the third place slot.

Normally, when a dragon boat is 20 meters within a flag, a designated flag catcher from the crew scrambles forward and leans on the dragon head to extend their body as far forward as possible to snatch the flag as quickly as they can.

In this case, when the boat got in range of the yellow flag in its lane, the flag catcher swiftly snatched the banner and casually tossed it in the air. However, the brave flag catcher barely has five seconds to celebrate his team's achievement before the dragon head he is leaning on starts to buckle and completely snaps clean off the vessel.

The flag catcher and dragon head disappear under the water for about 15 seconds before the catcher and head resurface behind the boat.

Many netizens had their own theories about the cause of the accident:

"Was the man too heavy or the dragon head too heavy?"

"Dragon head says: If it wasn't for the flag catcher being so heavy, I wouldn't have broken, OK? You think I wanted to do that?"

"To sacrifice one's life for a flag."

"This year even the dragon boats are tofu projects (shoddy construction), amazing."

"At that moment the crew must have wondered how they could suddenly be short a team member."

In response to comments that the flag catcher was too heavy, an athlete from the team involved told the media that the flag catcher actually only weighed 64 kilograms (141 pounds). He said that because the head is a separate removable piece that is inserted into the front of the boat, it appears that it was not properly locked in place.

However, he emphasized that everyone was safe in the end and had a fun time. He then joked about the incident, saying, "We ran into some strong teams, I knew that we were also an awesome team, I just didn't realize that we were awesome in a different way."

Another athlete from the boat said that the moment the head snapped off, the whole boat almost flipped over, but at the time I had no idea why it felt that way. Later, it wasn't until he looked up and saw the tragedy of the dragon head, that he realized "the innocent flag catcher earned the seal of the dragon knights."