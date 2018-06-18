Xerox Names Mary McHugh Chief Delivery Officer

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Xerox (NYSE:XRX) announced today the appointment of Mary McHugh as chief delivery officer and a member of the company’s Executive Committee, effective immediately.

McHugh will be responsible for the global delivery of Xerox products, services, consumables and supplies. This includes the worldwide strategy and operation of our manufacturing sites, supply chain, customer service operations and delivery centers.

“The way we bring our technology, products and solutions to market is key to quality customer service,” said John Visentin, Xerox vice chairman and chief executive officer. “Mary’s experience with innovative delivery models, her disciplined management skills and global experience will help drive process and productivity improvements across all our operations.”

McHugh joins Xerox following five years at Oracle, most recently serving as the senior vice president of SaaS Implementation Success management and SaaS Consulting for North America. Previously, she was the senior vice president of Global Solution Design and Delivery at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. In addition, McHugh spent 28 years at IBM in roles of increasing responsibility within the Global Services organization, including engineering, marketing, sales, channel management and professional service delivery.

McHugh earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Simmons College and bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Manhattan College.

