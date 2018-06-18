James Roemer Announces Launch of New Platform for Forecasting Weather Risk, Hurricanes, and Commodity Price Trends: CLIMATECH®

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Commodity markets across the globe will be greatly affected by weather and crop conditions in the months ahead.

Most recently:

Droughts were devastating wheat crops. Cotton prices were making new highs on weather worries in China and the US. Hurricane season is fast approaching.

Months in advance, CLIMATECH® has assisted hedge funds and companies in the insurance and food industries to anticipate weather issues and price movements. It is also a highly effective tool in school and university classes and labs by teaching students about climate change, and how climatic events that are thousands of miles away can help predict the weather with more precision.

“Teleconnections and analogs” are the key elements in a new hurricane feature that greatly improves accuracy in predicting hurricane tracks and intensities.

“ We are very excited about our new hurricane module, which can be used across multiple industries. Our product is a “must” for any meteorologist. We are working to find the “Holy Grail” in long-range weather forecasting,” said James Roemer- President of BestWeather, Inc.

CLIMATECH® subscribers will receive updated teleconnection data twice a month with many other features that help determine long range weather trends impacting various industries.

For comparisons to current conditions, two of the most significant analog years identified by CLIMATECH® for hurricanes are 1963 and 2017(shown above). The 1963 teleconnections having the greatest similarity to those prevailing today are:

The negative QBO index, Neutral El Niño conditions, and The cool South Atlantic Ocean temperatures (negative TSA).

Notice that in 1963, total Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) was 130. This is below historical standards and much less than in 2017, when total ACE was 230 with 16 named storms, 6 of which were major hurricanes. Our expectation is that the hurricane season will be weaker than the historical averages, with the Gulf coast likely NOT having a major strike this year. For additional information about hurricane impact on commodities, and our analog years, please visit our blog page athttp://www.bestweatherinc.com/best-blog/.

To download a CLIMATECH ® brochure, please click here: http://www.bestweatherinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Climatech_8x11_Print-2.pdf?x72143

To inquire about CLIMATECH® subscriptions, and for information about a unique weather/commodity investment newsletter that we will begin offering this summer, please email us at the address below.

