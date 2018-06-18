Zone·tv™ SVODs Pro Guitar Lessons TV and Stephen’s Drum Shed Now Available on Xfinity X1

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Zone·tv ™ today announced that Pro Guitar Lessons TV and Stephen’s Drum Shed, two online subscription video on demand services (SVODs) featuring cost-effective lessons from top professional guitar and drum instructors, are now available on Comcast’s X1 platform. X1 customers can find the services by saying “ Pro Guitar Lessons TV ” and “ Stephen’s Drum Shed ” into their X1 voice remote or by finding them within the networks section of Xfinity On Demand. Each of the services cost $4.99 a month and can be added to a customer’s subscription directly from X1.

“The great Xfinity X1 line-up of SVODs from zone·tv continues to grow with these two music instructional channels,” said Jeff Weber, CEO, zone·tv. “Xfinity X1 customers who are music lovers can follow music lessons from the pros to learn or sharpen their skills, without ever having to leave the comforts of home or pay for costly in person music lessons.”

Pro Guitar Lessons TV features some of the top instructors as seen in Guitar World, Guitar Player and Bass Player magazines. Viewers of all ages can learn chords, scales, songs, as well as how to get gigs, change strings and more, right in front of the TV. Among the wide range of videos are:

How to Hold a Guitar Pick – A beginner’s tutorial on the proper technique for starting a guitar playing adventure Guitar Lesson: Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door – Expert-taught lesson on how to perform one of the great remastered hits from Bob Dylan Guitar Lesson: Magic Carpet Ride – Learn to play Magic Carpet Ride so well that even the members of Steppenwolf would be proud

Through Stephen’s Drum Shed, students can learn from legendary drum teacher, Stephen Taylor. Taylor’s unique teaching style can help drummers of all skill levels be their best, with programs including:

Beginner Lessons – Focuses on how to practice efficiently, set up your drum set, grip the sticks, read music, and how to play your first song Funk Songs – Songs for all playing levels in the funk genre Grooving in Halftime – Taylor teaches the ins and outs of playing drums with a halftime feel

Zone·tv is the largest provider of SVOD programming to video service providers. Pro Guitar Lessons TV and Stephen’s Drum Shed represent zone·tv’s 7 th and 8 th SVOD on Xfinity X1, joining fitness-focused FitFusion TV; kid-friendly PlayKids and Tumblebooks; science and nature related Lion Mountain TV; and most recently Quark and XiveTV. Zone·tv also produces original, seasonally-focused “pop-up” experiences Santa Tracker and Halloween Countdown.

About zone·tv

Selections of zone·tv’s diverse programming can be seen on AT&T U-verse, Xfinity TV, DIRECTV, CenturyLink, TELUS, Bell Canada, Frontier Communications and others. Zone·tv offers more than 30 new and original channels to North America and Europe. Zone·tv is bridging the gap between technology and engaging programming with zone·tv Dynamic Channels. The result is a new cable/satellite content category that offers a best-in-class personal user experience blending the convenience of linear viewing with the flexibility of on-demand programming in a highly personalized viewing experience. Zone·tv genres include kid’s programming, fitness, cooking, casual games, sports, lifestyle among other popular genres. The company has offices in Toronto and Santa Monica, CA. For more information, visit www.zone.tv.

