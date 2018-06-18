American Health Care Association Recognizes 13 Five Star Senior Living Communities

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE), one of the nation’s leading senior living and healthcare services providers is pleased to acknowledge 13 communities as National Quality Award Recipients by the American Health Care Association, or ACHA. These winners bring the grand total of Bronze Award recipients for Five Star Senior Living to 99. The AHCA annually recognizes top quality care across the United States with their National Quality Award Program. This award program recognizes care providers of long and short term service for exemplary performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005114/en/

“I am very proud of all 13 Five Star communities that were chosen to be honored by the American Health Care Association with the prestigious Bronze National Quality Award,” commented Bruce Mackey, CEO of Five Start Senior Living. “This great accomplishment reflects Five Star’s commitment to providing our residents with exceptional care and service. We are dedicated to providing unique experiences that allow our residents to thrive with us in the most comfortable environment possible.”

The AHCA National Quality Award Program motivates care providers to strive for excellence while raising standards across the country. Potential recipients are examined based on The Baldridge Performance Excellence Program which focuses on evaluating a business’s performance, deciding where improvements are needed, and implementing changes to improve quality of care.

For a full list of award recipients, please visit https://www.fivestarseniorliving.com/the-five-star-difference/our-awards.

To learn more about the Five Star difference, please visit https://www.fivestarseniorliving.com/.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living operates over 280 Independent Living, Assisted Living, Alzheimer’s/Memory Care, and Healthcare Centers with Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation and Continuing Care Retirement Communities across the country. Five Star is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005114/en/

CONTACT: Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Rob Poyas, 617-796-8266

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

www.fivestarseniorliving.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS HEALTH CONSUMER NURSING MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/18/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005114/en