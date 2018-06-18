Nintendo News: Calling All Families! Apply to Compete in Disney Channel’s Nintendo Switch Family Showdown Contest

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Are you a family that loves Nintendo and wants to show off your skills in various Nintendo games? If so, you can enter for a chance to win the Disney Channel presents contest and be one of four families to compete in an epic Nintendo Switch showdown. Nintendo Switch Family Showdown will be featured on the Disney Channel and Disney XD, and streamed on the DisneyNOW app this summer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005422/en/

Nintendo Switch Family Showdown will be featured on the Disney Channel and Disney XD, and streamed on the DisneyNOW app this summer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Disney Channel presents Nintendo Switch Family Showdown will pit families against each other in a fun and friendly competition. On a colorful Nintendo-themed set, families will compete in a series of challenges in Nintendo Switch games, like searching for collectibles in , competing in head-to-head matchups in and participating in dance-offs in .

Families can apply for the contest by submitting an original video, up to one minute in length, explaining why they are the ultimate Nintendo fans. Selected families will win a trip to Los Angeles to meet their favorite Disney Channel stars and compete in the Nintendo Switch Family Showdown for a chance to win even more prizes.

For more information about and to enter for a chance to be a part of the Nintendo Switch Family Showdown, visit http://nintendoswitchshowdown.com/.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Many will enter. Few will win. Contest begins at 12:00 PM (noon) PT on 6/18/18, and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 7/1/18. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. or D.C. between the ages of six (6) and eighteen (18), inclusive or the parent/legal guardian/grandparent of an eligible child. Minors must get parent’s permission to enter. Winners must travel with their family (up to 4 family members) to the tournament on 8/3/18. Limit 1 entry per person. For full details including eligibility restrictions, how to enter, prize description and limitations click/tap Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Disney. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005422/en/

CONTACT: Golin

Eddie Garcia, 213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

or

Rich George, 213-335-5554

rgeorge@golin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER FAMILY

SOURCE: Nintendo

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/18/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005422/en