Pitney Bowes Announces Senior Executive Changes

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of shipping and mailing, data, and ecommerce, today announced that Michael Monahan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Abby F. Kohnstamm, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, are retiring effective July 9, 2018, and July 1, 2018, respectively.

Mr. Monahan joined Pitney Bowes in 1988 and held numerous leadership positions throughout the Company with increasing responsibilities. In February 2015, Monahan was appointed Chief Operating Officer, where he spearheaded the implementation of the Company’s enterprise business platform – the most significant transformational project in the past two decades – and led the strategy and growth plans for the Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud and Pitney Bowes Global Financial Services, the Company’s financing, payments and leasing business. In this role, he also was responsible for overseeing the Company’s Corporate Development initiatives including the acquisition of Newgistics and most recently, the divestiture of the Company’s production mail business. Prior to that, Monahan served as Chief Financial Officer from 2008 to February 2017.

“For 30 years, Mike has served Pitney Bowes with unwavering dedication, passion and commitment,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer. “He not only played a vital role in helping Pitney Bowes become the company it is today, his leadership and strategic oversight in helping transform the Company are critical to our long-term success. Mike has left an indelible mark on our company and I want to thank him for his tremendous contributions over the years, his outstanding leadership, and his track record of success. Most importantly, I want to thank Mike for his counsel and partnership over the past five years.”

The Company does not plan to replace Mr. Monahan.

Ms. Kohnstamm joined Pitney Bowes in June 2013 as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and is responsible for all of Pitney Bowes marketing and communications worldwide as well as citizenship and philanthropy. During her tenure, Kohnstamm built a globally integrated marketing and communications function and created a new brand strategy, identity and architecture that repositioned Pitney Bowes as a technology company and leader in enabling modern commerce. In 2015, Kohnstamm led the development and launch of “Craftsman of Commerce,” the Company’s first advertising and digital marketing campaign in more than 20 years. In addition, she revitalized demand generation, social media, and the product launch process. Most recently, Kohnstamm created a new digital ecosystem on pitneybowes.com by moving from disparate global web sites onto one content-rich and service-oriented platform to fuel ecommerce, drive revenue and improve client service.

“We knew that bringing Abby to Pitney Bowes as CMO five years ago would lead to great outcomes, and we were right,” said Lautenbach. “Abby has worked tirelessly to create a world-class marketing and communications organization with extraordinary talent. She has established a strategic voice for our company and changed the perceptions of Pitney Bowes among our clients, shareholders, and employees. She has had a significant impact on our business from the very beginning and we are very fortunate to have benefited from her leadership at Pitney Bowes.”

The Company also announced that Bill Borrelle has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for marketing worldwide. Borrelle joined Pitney Bowes in 2013 and currently leads the Company’s digital channel where he is responsible for developing this channel to improve the client experience and drive sales. In addition, Borrelle oversees the Company’s brand strategy, digital marketing, and marketing analytics, and has led numerous marketing disciplines throughout his career. Before joining Pitney Bowes, Borrelle was the Chief Executive Officer of mcgarrybowen New York, a full service advertising agency, for eight years. Before that, Borrelle was a Senior Vice President at Digitas. Bill holds a B.S. from Villanova University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Michael Monahan

Michael Monahan is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Pitney Bowes. In this role, he has responsibilities for the Global Finance Services business and the Corporate Development and Corporate Strategy functions. In addition, Mike has global responsibilities for sales operations, client operations, information technology, procurement, and supply chain. He also leads critical initiatives as executive sponsor; including the Enterprise Business Platform program (IMPACT 2017), client experience and the Commerce Cloud strategy and growth plan.

Mike was Chief Financial Officer from March 2008 through January of 2017. He had responsibility for all aspects of the financial function, including investor relations. He has helped guide the company through the financial crisis and through its recent transformation.

Previously, Mike was President of Mailstream Solutions and Services Americas, the portfolio included both North and South American operations and Presort Mail Services. He has overseen Pitney Bowes’ entry and expansion in the U.S. domestic and international mail services markets and has had responsibility for global product management for the SMB business.

He led the formation of the company’s Presort Mail Services division through a series of acquisitions and partnerships.

Mike joined Pitney Bowes in 1988 and held positions in Corporate Accounting, Investor Relations, Corporate Development, and as a business unit Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the company, he was a senior auditor with Price Waterhouse.

Mike is Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Executive Committee of the National Board of the Armed Services YMCA. He is also a member of the board of the Pitney Bowes Foundation. Mike is a Certified Public Accountant and holds B.S. and M.S. degrees from the State University of New York at Albany.

About Abby F. Kohnstamm

Abby Kohnstamm is Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Pitney Bowes Inc. In this role, she oversees all of Pitney Bowes marketing and communications worldwide and citizenship and philanthropy.

Before joining the company in 2013, Abby was president of Abby F. Kohnstamm & Associates, Inc., a marketing consulting firm which she founded in 2006. Her company’s primary focus was in strategic marketing, integrated marketing communications, brand management and agency selection and management. Clients included Bloomberg LP, Barclays Bank PLC, Landor Associates and Fidelity among others.

Prior to that, Abby served as Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Corporation for over 12 years. In that capacity, she had overall responsibility for all aspects of marketing across IBM on a global basis. Some of Abby’s major accomplishments at IBM included developing IBM’s first professional marketing function and key marketing processes, as well as repositioning and relaunching the IBM brand from a weakened position to one of today’s top global brands. In addition, Abby had a pivotal role in re-engineering IBM’s go-to-market approach and was instrumental in the evolution of the company’s SMB strategy. Before joining IBM, she held a number of senior marketing positions at American Express from 1979 through 1993.

A graduate of Tufts University, Abby also holds an M.A. in education from New York University and an M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Abby serves on the Board of Directors of Tiffany & Co. and The Roundabout Theatre Company. She is also a Trustee Emerita on the Board of Trustees of Tufts University, after serving on their board for 10 years.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of office mailing and shipping; mailing and parcel sortation; retail fulfillment, shipping and returns; global ecommerce; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at https://www.pitneybowes.com/us.

