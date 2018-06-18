Knowledge Leaders Capital Promotes Bryce Coward to Deputy Chief Investment Officer

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Knowledge Leaders Capital today announced it has promoted Portfolio Manager Bryce Coward, CFA, to Deputy Chief Investment Officer for the Knowledge Leaders Investment Products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005200/en/

Bryce Coward, Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Knowledge Leaders Capital (Photo: Business Wire)

Coward now will share responsibility for selection of developed world equities, fixed income, cash and commodities for the Knowledge Leaders investment products with CEO and CIO Steven Vannelli, CFA. In addition, Coward will own stock selection for emerging markets equities and take part in client-facing fund updates, including quarterly strategy conference calls.

“Bryce’s unique set of quantitative and analytical skills has become an important asset for the Knowledge Leaders Strategy and products,” Vannelli said. “We believe clients will appreciate his contributions and insights and look forward to sharing them more broadly.”

Since joining the firm as an equity analyst in 2009, Coward’s contributions have been instrumental to the firm’s investment process, research on highly innovative companies and the creation of the world’s first indexes to track highly innovative companies, the Knowledge Leaders Indexes. Coward specializes in the analysis of investments in intangible capital by global Knowledge Leaders. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international business and a Master of Business degree in finance, both from the University of Denver, and is a CFA charterholder.

The Knowledge Leaders Strategy seeks to transform the into portfolio alpha. The investment team identifies Knowledge Leaders, or highly innovative companies, by measuring a company’s investment in its future growth. Knowledge Leaders possess deep reservoirs of intangible capital as a result of their history of investing in knowledge-intensive activities like R&D, brand development and employee education. The firm’s proprietary model adjusts a company’s financial history to capitalize these investments and reveal the companies with the greatest knowledge intensity. Companies that pass a quantitative Knowledge Leaders screen comprise the Knowledge Leaders Indexes, the first indexes designed to capture the Knowledge Effect. We look for the best opportunities among Knowledge Leaders for investment by our actively managed products.

About Knowledge Leaders Capital

Knowledge Leaders Capital identified the Knowledge Effect and created the first investment methodology designed to capture the excess returns of highly innovative companies. Knowledge Leaders Capital is creator and designer of the Knowledge Leaders Strategy, indexes and investment products. Learn more at Knowledge Leaders Capital or email info@klcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005200/en/

CONTACT: Knowledge Leaders Capital

Amy Reardon, 303-763-1810

areardon@klcapital.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Knowledge Leaders Capital

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/18/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005200/en