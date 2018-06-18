Masimo and PositiveID Announce the U.S. Release of TIR-1™

IRVINE, Calif. & DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and Thermomedics, a PositiveID (OTCQB: PSID) company, announced today the debut and U.S. market release of TIR-1™, a non-contact Bluetooth ® -enabled thermometer that integrates seamlessly with the Masimo Root ® patient monitoring and connectivity platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005375/en/

Masimo TIR-1™ (Photo: Business Wire)

TIR-1 is an easy-to-use, clinical-grade infrared thermometer that provides forehead temperature measurements across all patient populations. As a non-contact device, the thermometer reduces the possibility of cross-contamination and eliminates the need to purchase additional disposables such as probe covers, reducing cost and waste. Its simple, one-button operation delivers patient temperature results in seconds, reducing the time needed to take temperature measurements compared to traditional methods. Bluetooth connectivity, available exclusively in the customized thermometer developed by Thermomedics for Masimo, enables wireless data transfer to a connected Root monitor, automating efficient integration of an important patient vital sign into bedside devices, including early warning scores, and from there to hospital EMRs via Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* or Iris Gateway™.

Masimo Root is a powerful, expandable patient monitoring and connectivity hub that integrates an array of technologies, devices, and systems to provide multimodal monitoring and connectivity solutions – in a single, clinician-centric platform. Root’s plug-and-play expansion capabilities allow clinicians to centralize patient monitoring by bringing together advanced rainbow SET™ Pulse CO-Oximetry, brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, capnography, and vital signs measurements – now including non-contact thermometry – on an easy-to-interpret, customizable display, empowering clinicians with more information for making patient assessments.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “TIR-1 is a great example of the powerful expandability and versatility of the Root platform, and of our commitment to improving patient care through streamlined and automated workflows. This thermometer makes it easy to efficiently take the temperatures of multiple patients without having to manually record data. We’re delighted to have partnered with Thermomedics to develop an additional, easy-to-use thermometry option for Root customers.”

William J. Caragol, Chairman and CEO of PositiveID, said “Our team worked diligently to develop the TIR-1, the first Bluetooth-wireless non-contact thermometer to be paired with a vital signs monitoring system. We are very proud to bring this product to market with a world-class company like Masimo and introduce non-contact thermometry to the Root platform.”

@MasimoInnovates | #Masimo

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

About Thermomedics/PositiveID

Thermomedics, Inc. designs, develops and markets medical diagnostic equipment for professional healthcare providers. Our products are specifically designed for use in a wide range of medical settings, delivering nearly instantaneous diagnostic information. Our goal was simple from the start. We wanted to build the best equipment and bring the most cutting edge technology to frontline medical professionals. Thermomedics, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PositiveID Corporation™ (OTCQB: PSID), a life sciences tools and diagnostics company. PositiveID specializes in the development of microfluidic systems in order to detect biological threats and outbreaks, whether airborne, in a healthcare setting, or at the point of need through its ExcitePCR subsidiary. For more information on PositiveID, please visit http://www.psidcorp.com, or connect with PositiveID on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET ® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates, 1 improve CCHD screening in newborns, 2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs. 3,4,5 Masimo SET ® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world, 6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll. 7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow ® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb ® ), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO ® ), methemoglobin (SpMet ® ), Pleth Variability Index (PVi ® ), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2, pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root ®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect ® (MOC-9 ® ) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7 ® wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO 2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92. de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;Jan 8;338. Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-And-After Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010; 112(2):282-287. Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012. McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302. Estimate: Masimo data on file. http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo TIR-1™ and Root ®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo TIR-1 and Root, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005375/en/

CONTACT: Thermomedics/PositiveID

Allison Tomek, 561-805-8044

atomek@psidcorp.com

or

Masimo

Evan Lamb, 949-396-3376

elamb@masimo.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: Masimo

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/18/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005375/en