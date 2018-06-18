Agilysys Releases Latest Version of InfoGenesis®, a Modern POS Platform to Transform Hospitality Guest Service at Scale

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the release of InfoGenesis ® 4.5.0, the latest version of its award-winning point-of-sale solution. InfoGenesis ® 4.5.0 provides a modern point-of-sale platform that reflects hospitality operators’ growing focus on creating meaningful guest connections and experiences. In addition to increasing revenue opportunities and streamlining IT and operations, this new version has key new features designed to help drive greater guest satisfaction and loyalty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005202/en/

New Modern User Interface for InfoGenesis POS (Photo: Business Wire)

The comprehensive InfoGenesis ® point-of-sale system from Agilysys combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications and industry-leading offline capabilities with rich configuration options and strong reporting and analysis features. Designed to serve guests more effectively, InfoGenesis ® POS is easy to set up and maintain, making it the ideal system for hospitality organizations looking to enhance operational efficiency and increase profitability. The system easily manages any combination of food, beverage and retail services, and integrates with other Agilysys applications and a wide variety of third-party offerings. InfoGenesis ® Flex, which offers full point-of-sale functionality on a convenient tablet device, provides a feature-rich mobile experience for poolside, casino floors, outdoor patios, convention floors, and other foodservice operations. InfoGenesis ® POS and InfoGenesis ® Flex are available as on-premises or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.

“The point-of-sale experience is a critical part of delighting guests and meeting their expectations for reliable and easy interactions, making it critical for hospitality operators across the spectrum of casinos, hotels, restaurants and other venues to implement technology that helps them work smarter and more efficiently,” said Michael Hinojosa, Senior Director of Product Management at Agilysys. “The latest version of the InfoGenesis ® POS system will enable our customers to achieve maximum efficiency without compromising guest service consistency across the entire enterprise. Agilysys continues to expand its POS solution to more fully address customer needs, and this is another example of the effective and successful collaboration between our US and India development centers. We are excited to bring this state-of-the-art version to market.”

The new InfoGenesis ® 4.5.0 version provides a modern user interface with new themes, fonts and styles, enabling properties to reinforce their brand and complement the various atmospheres of their venues through the use of high-resolution images. These images also improve navigation through POS screens and increase employee learning curves.

In addition to the new look and feel, InfoGenesis ® v4.5.0 includes other new enhancements, such as:

Properties can choose between Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2 or Windows Server 2016 and leverage the database performance and security of SQL Server 2016. Support for the latest Microsoft technology results in faster, more secure and robust deployments, critical for the high-volume demands common to InfoGenesis ® customers, such as casinos, stadiums, and resorts with tournaments, theater or concert venues. New Dynamic Screen Management can save over 30% of menu management effort as new items automatically show up without additional screen management. New Centralized Configuration Management is invaluable to enterprises wishing to centralize administration across disparate brands or across properties in different countries, as key system attributes and items can be captured in a master, or above-enterprise configuration and then automatically synched with distinct deployments as needed. Greater global support via additional rich fiscal integrations and enhanced VAT reporting.

The vision for InfoGenesis ® is to be in position to transform the hospitality guest experience at scale. Efforts are already underway on the development of exciting features that leverage the rich POS platform of InfoGenesis ® 4.5.0, including the guest convenience of pay-at-table, a growing suite of POS mobility options for employees including smaller, integrated form factors, and new guest-facing and self-service mobile experiences.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Our products and services allow operators to streamline operations, improve efficiency and understand customer needs across their properties to deliver a superior overall guest experience. The result is improved guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and increased revenue as they connect and transact with their guests based upon a single integrated view of individual preferences and interactions. We serve four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Corporate Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare.

Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005202/en/

CONTACT: PR

Media

Agilysys, Inc.

Heather Foster, 770-810-6031

Heather.Foster@agilysys.com

or

Investors

JCIR

Richard Land, Norberto Aja or Jim Leahy, 212-835-8500

agys@jcir.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE TRAVEL LODGING

SOURCE: Agilysys, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 07:30 AM/DISC: 06/18/2018 07:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005202/en