Outcome Capital Announces Digital Intelligence Systems Has Acquired Xtreme Consulting Group

RESTON, Va. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Outcome Capital, an investment banking firm that serves middle market growth companies in the life science and technology segments, is pleased to announce that its client, Digital Intelligence Systems (DISYS), a global staffing and IT consulting firm, has acquired the business and assets of Xtreme Consulting Group (Xtreme). Xtreme is a talent and IT solutions company based in the Pacific Northwest. With this acquisition, DISYS will add approximately 50 new clients, the top 10 of which do not currently overlap with DISYS’ existing top 10. DISYS will also add AI-powered cloud management platforms for cloud environments, Customer Experience platforms powered by Chatbots and AI, and Technical Test Administrations to its offerings through the acquisition. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Outcome Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to DISYS.

“The Outcome Capital team was a committed and flexible partner that proved critical to a successful acquisition,” commented Mahfuz Ahmed, CEO of DISYS.

With over 33 offices worldwide, DISYS helps companies in global industries such as technology, financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences solve IT problems that prohibit growth and impact an organization’s bottom line. Based in Kirkland, WA, Xtreme’s revenue exceeded $76m in 2017 and has been recognized as a “Best Professional Recruiting Firm” by Forbes and a “Fastest Growing Private Company” by Inc. 500.

About Outcome Capital

Outcome Capital is a unique investment banking firm that provides middle-market growth companies in the life sciences, healthcare services and technology markets with a value-added client-centric approach to merger, acquisition and corporate finance advisory services. The firm utilizes its proven approach to value enhancement by assisting boards and management teams in navigating both the financial and strategic markets and in implementing the best path for success. Outcome Capital’s strength stems from its unique ability to draw on its wide range of operational, strategic and transactional experience, its expertise across the value chain, and its broad industry relationships. The professionals at Outcome Capital take pride in their ability to help their clients make well-informed strategic decisions and recognize the full value created by their vision. For more information, visit: outcomecapital.com.

