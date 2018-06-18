Garmin® debuts the fēnix® 5 Plus, adds maps, music, Garmin Pay and wrist-based Pulse Ox to its popular multisport GPS watch series

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the fēnix 5 Plus series, its next generation of GPS multisport watches with built-in routable topographical maps, storage for music playlists, Garmin Pay™ contactless payment solution and wrist-based Pulse Oximeter 1 for altitude acclimation awareness. Like other fēnix 5 watches, the fēnix 5S Plus, fēnix 5 Plus and fēnix 5X Plus are built for athletes and adventures of all sizes. These rugged yet premium crafted watches range in size from 42-51mm and all boast a bright, sunlight readable display. The fēnix 5S Plus features a 1.2-inch display, which is almost a 20% increase over the fēnix 5S, meaning users don’t have to sacrifice screen size for a watch fit for smaller wrists.

The fēnix 5X Plus is Garmin’s first wearable to offer a wrist-based Pulse Oximeter, which is especially useful for higher altitude activities.

“We are thrilled to bring exciting new features to our most popular outdoor GPS wearable series,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “We’ve added some of our most sought-after features like built-in mapping, music and contactless payments to each new model in the fēnix 5 Plus series, and with the introduction of the Pulse Ox feature in the fēnix 5X Plus, our customers can now have more confidence taking their adventures to even greater heights.”

Featuring wrist-based heart rate and all of the multisport and smart connectivity features of the previous fēnix 5 models, each of the watches in the Plus series will also include built-in map data optimized for at-a-glance navigation and location tracking. These maps can be used with the round-trip course creator that allows runners and cyclists to enter a distance they would like to run or ride, then select a route from a list of appropriate courses to choose from. First introduced in our premium cycling computers, the Trendline ™ popularity routing feature will use Garmin Connect™ data to help users find and follow the best trails and running routes based on billions of miles logged by previous Garmin users. Runners can feel more comfortable knowing they’re going down a path or trail that has been previously explored by others.

The fēnix 5S Plus, fēnix 5 Plus, and fēnix 5X Plus will also offer on-device music storage, up to 500 songs, for phone-free listening. Download offline playlists from select music streaming services 2 like iHeartRadio, Deezer, and more, or transfer music from a computer directly to the watch. Once the playlist is loaded, simply pair the device with compatible Bluetooth ® headphones (sold separately) and start listening. All sizes of the Plus series will also include Garmin Pay, a contactless payment solution 3, meaning fēnix Plus wearers can leave their cash and credit cards at home, but still be able to grab a beverage or bite after a long day on the mountain. Utilizing their Garmin Pay wallet, users have the same rewards and benefits of the physical cards, with the convenience of having them right on the wrist.

Each fēnix 5 Plus model is packed with sophisticated training features to help monitor form and performance. Users can tap into physiological metrics, running dynamics and more to track workout stats, measure progress and fine-tune form. Training status automatically evaluates recent exercise history to let users know if they’re overtraining, maintaining or peaking. The fēnix 5 Plus series are Connect IQ compatible, so users customize their watch with widgets, data fields, watch faces and apps. When paired with a compatible smartphone 4, users can get call, text and email notifications right on their wrist. Additionally, users can customize the look of their watch with QuickFit ® bands. Simply swap a silicone band for a leather or titanium strap, no tools necessary. New colors of the QuickFit bands have been added to the Plus series including but not limited to frost blue, seafoam, and solar flare orange.

Every fēnix 5 Plus watch features multinetwork satellite reception, now including Galileo to track in more challenging environments than GPS alone. This is particularly helpful when adventuring in places without a clear view of the sky like deep canyons or urban environments.

Constructed with premium-grade materials, the fēnix 5 Plus series is built tough for challenging environments. Available in two distinctive finishes, users can choose between a PVD-coated stainless-steel bezel with silicone watch band, or for a lighter material, a high-performing titanium bezel version with brushed titanium bracelet. Each version features a full-color Garmin Chroma Display with LED backlighting to assure sunlight readability and is water-rated to 100 meters 5. The fēnix 5S Plus can get up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 4 hours in GPS and Music mode; 6 the fēnix 5 Plus can get up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 8 hours in GPS and Music mode; and the fēnix 5X Plus can get up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS and Music mode. Users can also take advantage of the UltraTrac™ power saver mode to extend battery life even more.

Available in Q2 2018, the fēnix 5 Plus series will have suggested retail prices ranging from $699.99 to $1,149.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/fenix.

The fēnix 5 Plus series is the latest solution from Garmin’s expanding outdoor segment, which focuses on developing technologies and innovations to enhance users’ outdoor experiences. Whether hiking, hunting, trail running, mountain biking, golfing, diving or using satellite communication, Garmin outdoor devices are becoming essential tools for outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. For more information about Garmin’s other outdoor products and services, go to http://www.garmin.com/outdoors, www.garmin.blogs.com and http://twitter.com/garmin.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

1 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries. 2 May require premium subscription by a third-party music provider. 3 Available for supported cards from participating banks. 4 When paired with compatible smartphone. See Garmin.com/ble for more details. 5 See Garmin.com/waterrating for more details. 6 Depending on settings.

