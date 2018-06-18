The Latest: Russians want to face a fit Salah at World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on Monday at the World Cup (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Stanislav Cherchesov's lineup faces Egypt in its next World Cup game, but that isn't stopping the Russia coach wishing the injured Mohamed Salah is fit to play.

He wants Egypt's biggest star to play because it will heighten the contest.

Cherchesov says "God willing, he'll be fit and entertain the fans, not just of Egypt but the whole world. He's the kind of player who lights up games and tournaments like this."

Salah was injured playing in the Champions League final for Liverpool last month and missed Egypt's opening 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday, a day after Russia opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Cherchesov isn't giving away any details of how Russia will play with or without Salah on the field in St. Petersburg, but says Egypt isn't necessarily doomed to a second defeat if Salah's not fit.

He says "It's clear they have other players who play at a good level with pretty modern football."

___

12:30 p.m.

The Denmark midfielder who sustained two broken ribs and a punctured lung after a hard collision with Peru's Jefferson Farfan says he is doing better and hopes to return at the World Cup.

William Kvist posted a video on Facebook from the hospital in Saransk to say he was travelling home Monday for further checks. He said there was "tiny opportunity" he would return to the Danish squad, adding "we will get a long way."

Denmark beat Peru 1-0 on Saturday in its opening game and next plays Australia in Group C.

Denmark coach Ake Hareide said after the game that if Kvist has a fractured rib, "he's out of the World Cup for sure."