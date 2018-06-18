Employers should pay employees double time for working overtime on Dragon Boat Festival: Taiwan’s MOL

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Monday (June 18), on which this year’s Dragon Boat Festival falls, said that the traditional festival is a national holiday designated by the country ‘s Ministry of the Interior, and therefore private sector employers should pay their employees who work overtime on this day double time, according to media reports.

For employees who work overtime on June 18 this year, but this day happens to be their regular day off, employers should give them a compensatory day off, the MOL said.

If employers violate the regulation, the MOL said, workers can collect related evidence and file a complaint at a local labor administrative agency.