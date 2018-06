TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the photo above, a woman is all smiles after grabbing the flag for her team as it took first place in the 2018 Taipei International Dragon Boat Race today (June 18) in the women's large dragon boat semi-final.

The photo below captures the moment just before she snatched the flag ahead of all other teams, to put her boat in first place in the semi-final.



Woman grabs flag to help her team win first place. (CNA image)