Taipei panda celebrates Dragon Boat with ice zongzi 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of the giant pandas at the Taipei Zoo Panda House, Yuan-zai (圓仔), is getting in the spirit of the Dragon Boat Festival weekend by enjoying ice-shaped zongzi.

Yuan-zai is a 5-year-old giant panda and this is his fourth year celebrating the holiday.

Each year trainers rack their brains to find clever new ways to get Yuan-zai interested in the icy treat. In past years they attached the zongzi to the inside of a bucket or pipe as well as filled the center with a treat, like hay or wood shavings.

This year the zongzi is filled with fruit and suspended from tree branches so that Yuan-zai must paw and jump to reach them.

Since Yuan-zai was small he has really enjoyed all sorts of toys that are moved with touch, said his keeper. Although he has outgrown some of that curiosity and focus in his older age, just the right toy, like this ice zongzi, can still get him moving.