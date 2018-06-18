  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/18 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 46 21 .687
Boston 49 24 .671
Tampa Bay 33 38 .465 15
Toronto 33 38 .465 15
Baltimore 20 50 .286 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 37 33 .529
Detroit 36 37 .493
Minnesota 31 37 .456 5
Chicago 24 46 .343 13
Kansas City 22 49 .310 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 25 .658
Seattle 46 26 .639
Los Angeles 38 34 .528
Oakland 36 36 .500 11½
Texas 29 44 .397 19

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 10, Kansas City 2

Miami 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 5, Colorado 2

Toronto 2, Washington 0

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3

Seattle 1, Boston 0

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 10, Miami 4

Toronto 8, Washington 6

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 7, Kansas City 4

Texas 13, Colorado 12

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

Boston 9, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1) at Houston (Cole 8-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 3-4) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Hess 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Toronto (Garcia 2-5), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 6-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 3-6) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-7), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Koch 5-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 3-4), 10:10 p.m.