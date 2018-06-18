Archery teacher kills woman at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, cuts her into 7 pieces

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After meeting with an archery teacher to discuss art at Taipei's Huashan 1914 Creative Park, a woman went missing for over two weeks, only for the instructor to later confess to strangling her, dismembering her body into seven pieces and dumping them on Taipei's Yangmingshan Mountain.

A 30-year-old woman surnamed Kao (高) and a 37-year-old archery teacher surnamed Chen (陳) recently rented out a space at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei to hold classes there. On May 31, after a class had ended at the venue, only Kao and Chen remained at the venue late that evening.

The two then began to chat on a grassy area on the grounds of the creative park and Chen then tried to make a sexual advance towards Kao, but she rejected him. Angry by her rejection, Chen later admitted to police that he waited until she dozed off to strangle her to death, reported Apple Daily.

Chen also admitted to police that he then took a large fish fillet knife and cut her body into seven pieces, which he then placed in bags and hid on Yangminshan and Sanzhi District in New Taipei. Thus far, police have recovered two of the bags containing her body parts, while they are still searching for the remaining five bangs on Yangmingshan.



Surveillance footage of Chen walking down sidewalk toward Haushan 1914 Creative Park.

Having not taken her cell phone with her that night, family members became worried when she failed to return home. On June 1, her family members reported her missing to the New Taipei City police and on June 3 they also reported that she was missing to the Taipei City police.

On June 7, her relatives and friends posted a missing persons announcement on the popular online bulletin board PTT, including her last known sighting captured on surveillance footage showing her walk toward the creative park on May 31.



Chen (left) drawing a bow. (Image from Chen's Facebook page)