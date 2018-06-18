Taiwan’s Penghu Airport crowded with outbound travelers after boat services suspended for five days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Penghu Airport is crowded with passengers waiting to come back to Taiwan on Monday, the last day of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, after the boat services between Penghu and Taiwan have been suspended for five days due to dangerous sea conditions, media reports said.



As the three-day holiday is ending on Monday, many tourists are heading back to Taiwan. However, the boat services between Kaohsiung and Penghu and between Budai Township, Chiayi County and Penghu are entering the fifth day of suspension as strong winds continue to cause high waves on the sea, media reports said.

The seafaring passengers were therefore forced to get a flight back to Taiwan on Monday, causing the airport to be jam-packed with outbound travelers.



Tourism Department of Penghu County Government said that there are about 300 passengers waiting for a vacancy, and besides negotiating with some tour group members to stay for one more day, the agency said it had also negotiated with Far Eastern Air Transport Corp, which had agreed to operate two additional flights on Monday, one departing at 9:30 p.m. and the other at 10:05 p.m., to transport a total of 230 additional passengers, according to media reports.