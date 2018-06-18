HSR to add 12 new trains to fleet at cost of $NT30 billion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (台灣高速鐵路股份有限公司, THSRC) has announced it plans to buy 12 new trains in a bid to service growing demand for the supersonic service.

Eight trains will be commissioned into service before 2024, with the other four joining thereafter.

A maximum purchase amount of NT$30 billion (US$994.95 million) has been allocated with each train expected to cost between NT$2-2.5 billion.

THSRC was instructed by Taiwan's Ministry of Transport (交通部), a majority stakeholder, to conduct a feasibility study into expanding its fleet.

12 more trains were chosen to service growing demand and to test to the compatibility of introducing a new train model with existing infrastructure.

If the new fleet is successful, additional trains of a similar model are likely to replace existing trains in the future.

THSRC said it has only completed a feasibility study and the plan is in its infancy, reported UDN.

The corporation said that it will now devise a procurement plan, which will be submitted to the board of directors before the public tender process will begin.