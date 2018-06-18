  1. Home
Giuliani says Trump may consider pardons after Russia probe

By HOPE YEN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/18 13:58

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president might pardon his jailed, onetime campaign chairman and others ensnared in the Russia investigation once special counsel Robert Mueller's work wraps up, if he believed they were treated "unfairly."

Until then, consideration of clemency is unnecessary, Giuliani said, as the White House presses to bring the yearlong investigation to an end.

Giuliani denied Sunday that Trump was trying to send a message to Paul Manafort, who was the 2016 chairman for nearly five months, or others to refrain from cooperating with prosecutors. The former New York mayor suggested that an end to the investigation could be in sight one way or the other.