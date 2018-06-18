More rain, possible typhoon expected for Southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (中央氣象局, CWB) announced today that heavy rain is expected for Southern Taiwan and that a new tropical depression Southwest of Taiwan has the potential to be upgraded to a typhoon, reported CNA.

The CWB said that tomorrow's weather is expected to be unstable, due to the influence of southwesterly air currents and the flow-on effects from last week's tropical depression.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected for the Central and Southern parts of Taiwan. Sudden rain, strong winds and lightning strikes are also expected.

The front is expected to head Northwest and the weather will stabilize over the coming days.

The CWB also said that a tropical depression is currently 390 km West of Cape Eluanbi (鵝鑾鼻), the southernmost point of Taiwan island and is moving at a speed of 15 km/h.

The tropical depression is expected to enter the Taiwan Strait and has the potential to be upgraded to a typhoon.

Nearby islands and coastal areas are expected to experience high winds.

If the storm is upgraded to a typhoon, it will be the seventh typhoon for the year.