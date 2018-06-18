'KOCOWA' Brings Popular Hanryu (Korean Wave) Videos to Users

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2018--‘KOCOWA( www.kocowa.jp )’, a website enabling users to enjoy the three major Korean broadcasting programs from KBS, MBC and SBS has taken the spotlight.

A logo of KOCOWA

KOCOWA is an integrated platform famous for bringing Hanryu (Korean Wave) programming much faster than other competitors. Users can enjoy "The Return of Superman", "Running-man", "1 night 2 days", "Happy Together", "Radio Star" 2 months ahead of others, and offers a Japanese subtitle service for Japanese viewers.

The website deals with K-POP broadcasting programming such as "Music Bank", "Popular Songs", "Show! Central Music", as well as dealing with music based entertainment shows, such as "King of Masked Singers", "Fantastic Duo" and "Idol Rebooting Project The Unit". "Music Bank" in particular can be watched by users just 3 weeks after its regularly scheduled broadcasting date, enabling users to have quick access to the most up-to-date K-POP information.

Users also have access to a plethora of drama contents, including "Misses Cop", "Jackpot", "Doctors" and "The Inheritors". Video clips, press interviews, celebrity news and star profiles are also regularly updated.

There are also a variety of different events organized for KOCOWA members. Last year, an event offering tickets to the 2017 SBS music awards and acting awards with an opportunity to experience luxurious massage parlors and restaurants in Korea was organized, with other events offering opportunities to visit drama filming sets, live K-POP broadcasting shows and other music festivals are also regularly being held.

Ms. Amano, Assistant Manager from KOCOWA stated “We are working on providing high video quality contents as well as maintaining a strong collection of contents for our users. We are increasing user satisfaction by preparing and providing various campaigns for our members.”

The KOCOWA platform can be accessed through both PC and mobile environments, and applications for both iOS and Android are also available to be downloaded.

