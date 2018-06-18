Vietnam arrests 8 people after economic zone law protests

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese police have arrested eight more people after protests a week ago over a proposed law on special economic zones that protesters fear would fall in the hands of Chinese investors.

The men from south central province of Binh Thuan were accused of disturbing public order, opposing officials and damaging state property, state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

Protests against the law took place across the country, including in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City where seven people were arrested for allegedly disturbing security and opposing officials.

Protesters fear the three proposed special economic zones where land could be rented for up to 99 years would be dominated by investors from China.

Lawmakers have postponed the passage of the law until the next session in October.