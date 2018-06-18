Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Osaka 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At 7:58 a.m. Monday, June 18 a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Osaka, Japan at a depth of 10km (6.2mi).

At least three people have been confirmed dead, including a 9-year-old-girl and two men in their 80s, and dozens are injured. Most trains in the area have been stopped for the morning.

No tsunami warning has been issued.



(Image from Kyodo)

The largest tremors, a weak 6 and 6.1 on the Japanese seismic scale, were detected in the northern area of Osaka prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Power has already been restored to the 170,000 households that lost power for a few hours around the Osaka prefecture.



(Image from Japan Meteorological Agency)

The Japanese weather agency issued warnings for further aftershocks and land slides over the next few days.

"Although the magnitude of this morning's earthquake was relatively small, the quake is believed to have triggered high-intensity tremors because of its shallow epicenter," reported Japan Times.



(Image from Kyodo)