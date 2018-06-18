Japan's exports, imports both grew in May amid trade tension

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese government data show that the nation's exports to the U.S. grew 5.8 percent in May from a year ago as shipments of machinery and vehicles rose.

Japan's imports from the U.S. for the month grew 19.9 percent as imports of aircraft, fuel and medical products gained on year, according to Finance Ministry data released Monday.

Worries about trade tensions are growing over President Donald Trump's trade policies, including tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports announced in March, including those slapped on imports from Japan.

Globally, Japan's imports in May grew 8.1 percent and exports grew 14 percent, according to the data.