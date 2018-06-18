BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Atlanta
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Washington
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|New York
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Indiana
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|.800
|½
|Seattle
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Dallas
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Las Vegas
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
___
|Saturday's Games
Indiana 96, Atlanta 64
Minnesota 85, New York 71
Phoenix 89, Connecticut 72
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles 81, Chicago 72
Phoenix 92, Las Vegas 80
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<