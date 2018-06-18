  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/18 10:11
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 4 .636
Atlanta 6 5 .545 1
Washington 6 5 .545 1
New York 3 6 .333 3
Chicago 3 7 .300
Indiana 1 10 .091 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 10 3 .769
Los Angeles 8 2 .800 ½
Seattle 8 3 .727 1
Dallas 5 4 .556 3
Minnesota 4 6 .400
Las Vegas 3 9 .250

___

Saturday's Games

Indiana 96, Atlanta 64

Minnesota 85, New York 71

Phoenix 89, Connecticut 72

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 81, Chicago 72

Phoenix 92, Las Vegas 80

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<