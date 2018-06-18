  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/18 08:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 4 .636
Atlanta 6 5 .545 1
Washington 6 5 .545 1
New York 3 6 .333 3
Chicago 3 7 .300
Indiana 1 10 .091 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 2 .800
Phoenix 9 3 .750
Seattle 8 3 .727 ½
Dallas 5 4 .556
Minnesota 4 6 .400 4
Las Vegas 3 8 .273

___

Saturday's Games

Indiana 96, Atlanta 64

Minnesota 85, New York 71

Phoenix 89, Connecticut 72

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 81, Chicago 72

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<