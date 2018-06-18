|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|21
|.687
|—
|Boston
|49
|24
|.671
|—
|Tampa Bay
|33
|38
|.465
|15
|Toronto
|33
|38
|.465
|15
|Baltimore
|20
|50
|.286
|27½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|33
|.529
|—
|Detroit
|36
|37
|.493
|2½
|Minnesota
|31
|37
|.456
|5
|Chicago
|24
|46
|.343
|13
|Kansas City
|22
|49
|.310
|15½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|25
|.658
|—
|Seattle
|46
|26
|.639
|1½
|Los Angeles
|38
|34
|.528
|9½
|Oakland
|36
|36
|.500
|11½
|Texas
|29
|44
|.397
|19
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 10, Kansas City 2
Miami 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 5, Colorado 2
Toronto 2, Washington 0
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3
Seattle 1, Boston 0
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 10, Miami 4
Toronto 8, Washington 6
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 7, Kansas City 4
Texas 13, Colorado 12
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
Boston 9, Seattle 3
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Cole 8-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Colon 3-4) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-2), 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.