Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 100 000 000—1 10 1 Cleveland 013 000 00x—4 7 0

Odorizzi, Rogers (6), Belisle (7), Duke (8) and Garver; Bieber, O.Perez (6), Ramirez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Bieber 1-0. L_Odorizzi 3-4. Sv_C.Allen (14).

___

Tampa Bay 030 000 000—3 11 1 New York 000 010 000—1 7 0

Font, Alvarado (5), Roe (6), D.Castillo (8), Romo (9) and Ramos; Sabathia, Warren (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Roe 1-1. L_Sabathia 4-2. Sv_Romo (3). HRs_New York, Hicks (8).

___

Houston 200 100 031—7 15 1 Kansas City 202 000 000—4 6 0

McCullers, Sipp (7), Giles (8), Rondon (9) and B.McCann; Keller, McCarthy (7), Maurer (8), Hill (8), Grimm (8) and S.Perez. W_Sipp 2-0. L_Maurer 0-3. Sv_Rondon (4). HRs_Houston, Correa (13). Kansas City, Dozier (3).

___

Detroit 200 100 000—3 6 0 Chicago 010 000 000—1 9 0

Hardy, Coleman (6), Wilson (7), Jimenez (9) and J.McCann; Shields, Avilan (7), Volstad (7), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Hardy 3-1. L_Shields 2-8. Sv_Jimenez (2). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (9). Chicago, Davidson (12).

___

Boston 005 000 310—9 13 1 Seattle 000 110 010—3 8 0

Rodriguez, Barnes (7), Workman (8), Velazquez (8) and Vazquez; Leake, Bradford (7), Elias (7) and Freitas. W_Rodriguez 9-1. L_Leake 7-4. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (12), Bradley Jr. (4), Devers (11). Seattle, Cruz (17).

___

INTERLEAGUE Miami 000 103 000— 4 9 0 Baltimore 022 220 11x—10 14 0

Richards, Gonzalez (4), Graves (8) and Holaday; Bundy, M.Castro (7), Givens (7), Scott (7), Brach (8), Britton (9) and Wynns. W_Bundy 5-7. L_Richards 1-4. HRs_Miami, Bour 2 (12). Baltimore, Trumbo (4), Peterson (1).

___

Washington 021 002 010—6 13 0 Toronto 012 110 12x—8 15 1

Roark, Kelley (5), Collins (5), Miller (7), Madson (8) and Kieboom, Severino; Gaviglio, Biagini (5), Oh (6), Axford (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (8) and Martin. W_Tepera 4-2. L_Madson 1-3. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (12), Grichuk 2 (7), Solarte (15).

___

Colorado 100 310 502—12 15 2 Texas 000 105 304—13 10 0

Gray, McGee (6), B.Shaw (7), Rusin (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy, Wolters; Gallardo, Claudio (6), Leclerc (7), Chavez (7) and Chirinos, Trevino. W_Chavez 3-1. L_W.Davis 0-2. HRs_Colorado, LeMahieu (7), Story (15). Texas, Profar (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 000 000 010—1 6 1 Atlanta 000 200 02x—4 7 0

Strahm, J.Castillo (3), Stammen (5), Cimber (7), Hand (8) and Lopez; Teheran, Carle (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki, Flowers. W_Teheran 5-4. L_J.Castillo 1-1. Sv_Vizcaino (15). HRs_Atlanta, Flowers (4).

___

Cincinnati 002 220 002—8 13 0 Pittsburgh 010 010 211—6 11 0

DeSclafani, Garrett (6), Hughes (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; Musgrove, Neverauskas (5), Glasnow (6), Feliz (8), E.Santana (9) and Cervelli. W_DeSclafani 2-1. L_Musgrove 2-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (10). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (9), Suarez (14). Pittsburgh, Polanco (9), Moran (7).

___

Philadelphia 200 202 211—10 12 0 Milwaukee 101 021 004— 9 13 0

Nola, Hunter (5), Morgan (6), Dominguez (7), Arano (8), Neris (9), J.Thompson (9) and Alfaro; C.Anderson, Jeffress (6), T.Williams (7), Jennings (7), Houser (8), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Hunter 2-0. L_C.Anderson 5-6. Sv_J.Thompson (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (9), Hoskins (10), Herrera (9). Milwaukee, Aguilar (13), Thames 2 (9).

___

San Francisco 202 000 000—4 3 1 Los Angeles 100 000 000—1 4 1

Stratton, W.Smith (7), Melancon (8), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley; Ferguson, Paredes (6), Goeddel (6), Hudson (8) and Grandal. W_Stratton 8-4. L_Ferguson 0-1. Sv_Strickland (14). HRs_San Francisco, Belt (12), Hundley (8).

___

New York 100 000 004—5 9 1 Arizona 000 200 010—3 7 0

Wheeler, Robles (7), Familia (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki; Buchholz, Chafin (6), Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9), Salas (9) and Avila. W_Familia 3-3. L_Boxberger 1-3. Sv_Gsellman (3). HRs_New York, Cabrera (12), Nimmo (10).