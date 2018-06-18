NASCAR XFINITY-Iowa 250 presented by Enogen Results

Sunday At Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa Lap length: 0.875 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250 laps, 0 rating, 60 points.

2. (39) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250, 0, 48.

3. (2) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 51.

4. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 250, 0, 46.

5. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250, 0, 44.

6. (9) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 250, 0, 0.

7. (17) Ty Majeski, Ford, 250, 0, 32.

8. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 33.

9. (12) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 28.

10. (8) Kaz Grala, Ford, 250, 0, 27.

11. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250, 0, 41.

12. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 0.

13. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 24.

14. (6) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 23.

15. (15) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 28.

16. (14) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 22.

17. (40) Ryan Reed, Ford, 250, 0, 21.

18. (21) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 19.

19. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 18.

20. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 17.

21. (27) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 16.

22. (26) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 247, 0, 15.

23. (18) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 247, 0, 14.

24. (23) David Starr, Chevrolet, 247, 0, 13.

25. (20) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 244, 0, 12.

26. (29) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 244, 0, 11.

27. (32) Blake Jones, Chevrolet, 243, 0, 10.

28. (4) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 239, 0, 9.

29. (22) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 239, 0, 8.

30. (28) Brandon Hightower, Toyota, accident, 220, 0, 7.

31. (36) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, overheating, 205, 0, 6.

32. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 201, 0, 5.

33. (38) Stan Mullis, Dodge, 150, 0, 4.

34. (33) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, electrical, 134, 0, 3.

35. (24) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, garage, 131, 0, 2.

36. (34) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, fuelpump, 95, 0, 1.

37. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, brakes, 75, 0, 1.

38. (37) Mike Harmon, Dodge, reargear, 31, 0, 1.

39. (30) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 28, 0, 1.

40. (31) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, vibration, 21, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.102 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 8 minutes, 33 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.745 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Cindric 1-58; J.Allgaier 59-88; D.Hemric 89; J.Allgaier 90; D.Hemric 91; J.Allgaier 92-124; C.Custer 125-129; J.Allgaier 130-180; C.Bell 181; J.Allgaier 182-197; C.Bell 198; J.Allgaier 199-204; C.Custer 205; J.Allgaier 206-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 7 times for 175 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 57 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 4 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 0 laps; D.Hemric, 2 times for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 2; C.Bell, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 504; 2. C.Custer, 500; 3. D.Hemric, 497; 4. C.Bell, 481; 5. T.Reddick, 473; 6. J.Allgaier, 453; 7. Br.Jones, 431; 8. R.Truex, 408; 9. M.Tifft, 379; 10. R.Reed, 354.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.