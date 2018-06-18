  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/18 07:42
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 69 288 52 98 .340
Betts Bos 54 209 55 71 .340
Altuve Hou 73 294 45 99 .337
Simmons LAA 60 219 32 71 .324
Trout LAA 71 251 59 81 .323
Rosario Min 68 271 50 87 .321
Brantley Cle 59 241 36 77 .320
MDuffy TB 56 223 18 71 .318
JMartinez Bos 69 260 46 82 .315
Castellanos Det 70 287 36 89 .310
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Cruz, Seattle, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 53; MMachado, Baltimore, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Gattis, Houston, 47; Correa, Houston, 47; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 47; Benintendi, Boston, 47; 4 tied at 46.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 10-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.