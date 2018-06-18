Franco HR, 4 RBIs as Phillies hold off Brewers 10-9

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Maikel Franco homered and drove in four runs and the Philadelphia Phillies held off Milwaukee's ninth-inning rally to beat the Brewers 10-9 on Sunday.

Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera also homered as the Phillies took two of three from the Brewers, who are tied with Atlanta for the best record in the NL.

Milwaukee trailed 10-5 going into the ninth. Jesus Aguilar led off with a home run and Eric Thames hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot with two outs off Hector Neris.

Christian Yelich followed with a deep drive to center field and Herrera made a leaping catch for the final out, giving Jake Thompson his second save.

Tommy Hunter (2-0) picked up the win with one inning of relief.

Hoskins hit a two-run homer in the first off starter Chase Anderson (5-6). Hoskins connected for the second straight day and his 10th of the season.

Thames had his first career leadoff home run, a drive into the right-field bullpen off Aaron Nola. Milwaukee tied it in the third on Lorenzo Cain's RBI double before Philadelphia regained the lead in the fourth on Franco's two-run homer.

The Brewers pulled even in the fifth on a run-scoring double by Travis Shaw, who then scored on Aguilar's single that chased Nola.

Nola gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Nick Williams drove in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded single off reliever Jeremy Jeffress in the sixth to give Philadelphia a 6-4 lead. Yelich had a sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

Franco's bases-loaded single in the seventh drove in two more as the Phillies extended the lead to 8-5. Philadelphia added another run in the eighth on Scott Kingery's RBI double.

Herrera hit a leadoff homer in the ninth to grow the lead to 10-5 before the Brewers rallied.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Phillies: Williams was hit on the left elbow by a pitch in the fourth but remained in the game.

Brewers: Reliever Adrian Houser, recalled from the minors before the game, vomited behind the mound while warming up in the eighth. He stayed in the game and faced two batters before vomiting a second time. He again remained on the mound and faced three more hitters to finish the inning. . LHP Wade Miley, sidelined since May 9 with a left oblique injury, threw a simulated game Sunday morning. He will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi. . Zach Davies, on the DL with right rotator cuff inflammation, is expected to make a rehab start on Tuesday at Triple-A Colorado Springs.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Nick Pivetta (4-6) will pitch the opener of a three-game set against St. Louis.

Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (6-1) takes the mound in the opener of a three-games series at Pittsburgh.