Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|013
|000
|00x—4
|7
|0
Odorizzi, Rogers (6), Belisle (7), Duke (8) and Garver; Bieber, O.Perez (6), Ramirez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Bieber 1-0. L_Odorizzi 3-4. Sv_C.Allen (14).
___
|Tampa Bay
|030
|000
|000—3
|11
|1
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|0
Font, Alvarado (5), Roe (6), D.Castillo (8), Romo (9) and Ramos; Sabathia, Warren (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Roe 1-1. L_Sabathia 4-2. Sv_Romo (3). HRs_New York, Hicks (8).
___
|Houston
|200
|100
|031—7
|15
|1
|Kansas City
|202
|000
|000—4
|6
|0
McCullers, Sipp (7), Giles (8), Rondon (9) and B.McCann; Keller, McCarthy (7), Maurer (8), Hill (8), Grimm (8) and S.Perez. W_Sipp 2-0. L_Maurer 0-3. Sv_Rondon (4). HRs_Houston, Correa (13). Kansas City, Dozier (3).
___
|Detroit
|200
|100
|000—3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000—1
|9
|0
Hardy, Coleman (6), Wilson (7), Jimenez (9) and J.McCann; Shields, Avilan (7), Volstad (7), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Hardy 3-1. L_Shields 2-8. Sv_Jimenez (2). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (9). Chicago, Davidson (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|103
|000—
|4
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|022
|220
|11x—10
|14
|0
Richards, Gonzalez (4), Graves (8) and Holaday; Bundy, M.Castro (7), Givens (7), Scott (7), Brach (8), Britton (9) and Wynns. W_Bundy 5-7. L_Richards 1-4. HRs_Miami, Bour 2 (12). Baltimore, Trumbo (4), Peterson (1).
___
|Washington
|021
|002
|010—6
|13
|0
|Toronto
|012
|110
|12x—8
|15
|1
Roark, Kelley (5), Collins (5), Miller (7), Madson (8) and Kieboom, Severino; Gaviglio, Biagini (5), Oh (6), Axford (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (8) and Martin. W_Tepera 4-2. L_Madson 1-3. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (12), Grichuk 2 (7), Solarte (15).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|02x—4
|7
|0
Strahm, J.Castillo (3), Stammen (5), Cimber (7), Hand (8) and Lopez; Teheran, Carle (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki, Flowers. W_Teheran 5-4. L_J.Castillo 1-1. Sv_Vizcaino (15). HRs_Atlanta, Flowers (4).
___
|Cincinnati
|002
|220
|002—8
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|010
|211—6
|11
|0
DeSclafani, Garrett (6), Hughes (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; Musgrove, Neverauskas (5), Glasnow (6), Feliz (8), E.Santana (9) and Cervelli. W_DeSclafani 2-1. L_Musgrove 2-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (10). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (9), Suarez (14). Pittsburgh, Polanco (9), Moran (7).
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|202
|211—10
|12
|0
|Milwaukee
|101
|021
|004—
|9
|13
|0
Nola, Hunter (5), Morgan (6), Dominguez (7), Arano (8), Neris (9), J.Thompson (9) and Alfaro; C.Anderson, Jeffress (6), T.Williams (7), Jennings (7), Houser (8), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Hunter 2-0. L_C.Anderson 5-6. Sv_J.Thompson (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (9), Hoskins (10), Herrera (9). Milwaukee, Aguilar (13), Thames 2 (9).